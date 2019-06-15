NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A kind gesture for a grieving military family.
Larry Caldwell served in the U.S. Air Force and died four years ago. His family says he had a military funeral, but the flag used during his service never made it to his children.
In a touching ceremony Saturday afternoon, the family received a new flag. The local VFW chapter in New Albany hosted the flag folding ceremony.
"It's bittersweet, tomorrow being Father's Day. But it is also a happy time because he is being honored the way that he should have been in the first place," his daughter, Diedra Dehaven, said.
Caldwell's family says the kind act is finally giving their family the respect he deserves.
"Well, to me, it's an honor to get to honor my father," his son, Kevin Caldwell, said. "I miss him dearly. He never got the recognition he deserved and today is just a great day in his honor, and I am proud to be his son and call him my dad."
