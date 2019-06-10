Flag raised at Metro Hall to kick off Pride Week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Hall is colored with pride this week as Louisville shows its support for the LGBTQ community.
A flag-raising ceremony Monday night kicked off Pride Week in the city. This year marks 20 years since Louisville passed the city's Fairness Ordinance, which protects LGBTQ citizens from employment discrimination.
"We know that communities that embrace diversity are strong communities, attractive communities, great places to do business," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "That's why we are proud to be the first community to officially display an international symbol of inclusivity by raising the pride flag."
The annual pride parade is this Friday night. It starts at Market and Campbell Streets and ends at the Big Four Bridge. which will be lit in rainbow colors.
