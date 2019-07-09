LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family’s American flag stolen from the front yard of their home meant much more than just something to hang out front.
The flag was draped over the casket of Antje Bishop and Alma Heeren’s father after he passed away in 2015. Philip Bishop served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
“To me, putting the flag up not only celebrates the independence of our country but celebrating my dad and all those happy memories I have of our annual Fourth of July party,” Bishop said.
The flag was stolen from their Schnitzelburg home sometime Friday night.
“My husband came out and saw it, and he said, 'Did you take it down?' And I said 'No.' And he said, 'Then we’ve got a problem,'" Bishop said.
The family has made peace with the fact they may never see it again. They just hope it’s being respected wherever it is as much as it was at the home.
“I don’t even mind so much that it’s gone," Bishop said. "I just want to know that whoever has it is taking care of it. I would rather know that it’s in somebody’s garage hanging up and they are loving it as much as I loved it.”
The family doesn’t know yet if they will try and replace the flag.
