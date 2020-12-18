BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is expecting its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week.
"It's the best Christmas present we could really get, to be quite honest," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Will Monarch, who has been on the front-lines during this pandemic.
Flaget was not chosen as one of Kentucky's 11 hospitals to receive the state's initial shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine. Those hospitals all received the Pfizer vaccine, which requires subzero freezing and can only be shipped in large doses.
Flaget's President, Jennifer Nolan, said the hospital received official notification through the Kentucky Hospital Association on Friday that it should expect a shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
Nolan is hopeful that shipment could arrive as soon as Monday or Tuesday of next week, pending FDA authorization of the vaccine.
"We've primarily spent the last 10 to 12 days or so planning for when we do receive the vaccine," said Nolan.
Like other hospitals across the state, Nolan said frontline workers most exposed to COVID-19 will be first in line. She said other employees who have expressed interest should also be able to get vaccinated soon.
"Well over half" of employees are interested in taking the vaccine, said Nolan.
"We'll be able to have a vaccine for every individual who has expressed a desire to get it on this first round," said Monarch.
Monarch said the hospital is extremely thankful to be getting a vaccine.
"At this point we're just excited to get any type of vaccine," he said. "If you look at the effectiveness of both of the vaccines they are well, 94.5-95% effective. Right now we don't see any overt advantages of one over the other, it's just mainly availability."
Nolan said the hospital has been working on logistics behind-the-scenes to determine exactly when employees will get vaccinated. She said there are plans in place to make sure employees in the ICU or OR don't all show up at the same time so that the hospital remains well-staffed.
Still, she's excited to see employees get the vaccine as soon as possible.
"Our goal and all the planning we've done up and until now is to be able to go right away," she said.
Nolan also thanked the staff and community for all they've done these past nine months during the pandemic.
"Our staff have really stepped up and done a phenomenal job, and this Bardstown community has been so very supportive of us," she said.
