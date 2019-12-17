LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed that flags in Seymour and Jackson counties be flown at half-mast Wednesday in honor of former Seymour Mayor John Steele Burkhart.
Burkhart passed away over the weekend at the age of 80. In 1990, when former Mayor Bill Bailey was elected as a state representative, Burkhart was appointed to complete Bailey's term as mayor. Burkhart went on to serve three more terms as mayor.
A visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
