VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Vine Grove Police Department closed several roads Saturday afternoon due to flash flooding.
Police Chief Kenny Mattingly shared photos and videos of the flooding with WDRB.
The department has put up barricades at KY 144 at Knox Avenue heading west and Ditto Lane heading east due to the high water. Otter Creek Road at the bridge was also closed. Access to St. Andrews Drive from either end was also blocked.
This is a developing story and will be updated if more closures are reported.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.