LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Fleur de Flea Vintage Market opened its first permanent location Saturday in Paristown.
More than 5,000 people attended the grand opening celebration at 947 E. Breckenridge St. The market, which is sold out of booth space, hosts more than 100 vendors selling vintage goods.
Owners of Fleur de Flea said the grand opening was so successful that they are considering another phase.
"It was just over expectations," said David Levin, co-owner of Fleur de Flea. "The place was just totally packed, and everyone seemed to love it — a lot of purchases going on."
The grand opening included a pop-up bar and a food truck. The celebration continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
