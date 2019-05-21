ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A piece of living history took off from Elizabethtown on Tuesday.
A historic B-17 Warbird took to the skies from Addington Field Airport for a one-day event. Many people climbed aboard to tour the restored plane to experience what it was like to fly in the vintage plane.
Nicknamed "Aluminum Overcast," the B-17 is one of many that flew combat missions during World War II. It's one of just a few B-17s remaining.
Experimental Aircraft Association spokesman Chris Beck said they tour the country with the planes educating the public and taking guests on flights to help keep history alive.
"Just to get people involved in aviation, especially the history of that airplane," he said. "That's the main thing."
The organization said the B-17 Flying Fortress serves as a tribute to the "greatest generation" and the men and women who built and served on the bombers in the bombers in the 1940s.
Money raised by the flights help cover the maintenance of the plane so it can keep flying for years to come.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.