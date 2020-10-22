LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a record amount of mail-in absentee ballots expected in Indiana, results from the Hoosier state may not be available on Election Day.
Indiana laws require that envelopes remain closed until 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, because the ballots of voters who die before Election Day are not counted.
Hamilton County Clerk Kathy Williams predicts that workers there won’t finish counting absentee ballots for days.
“Thirty teams of Republicans and Democrats to do the counting, and we will go through until about 5 o’clock on Tuesday counting absentees,” she said.
Counting would continue the next day if necessary, according to a story by FOX59.
Barbara Tully, president of Indiana Vote by Mail, the process is simply time-consuming.
“And we don’t have a lot of the automation in Indiana that some vote by mail states have,” she said.
Tully said historically Indiana has been resistant to change any election laws.
But county clerks such as Williams say some changes are “worthy discussing.”
Until then, Williams and Tully said voters shouldn’t worry about delayed results.
“If it takes us a little bit longer it just means that they are doing the job that they are supposed to be doing to get all the ballots counted,” said Tully.
