NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- People are used to having to stomp through water to get where they need to go along a stretch of Charlestown Road. But Monday, the water reached new heights.
Roger Shouse, who has preached at The Charlestown Road Church of Christ in New Albany for more than a decade, said he's never seen it this high.
In fact, his church is so prone to flooding from Jacobs Creek, a warning sign welcomes those pulling into the lot.
"You never know," he said.
Shouse said the flooding hasn't been too bad the last few years, but Monday morning changed that trend.
"It was raging like a river," he said.
That raging rush of water was apparent throughout the area. Across the street, the flooding forced the Golfer's Paradise Driving Range to shut down for the day. A few miles down the road at Silver Creek, water poured over the dam.
"It's done this several times in the past, but it hasn't been this bad in a long, long time," Shouse said.
More rain may be on the way this week, potentially bringing more flash flood warnings with it. But despite it being the worst he's seen, Shouse isn't concerned.
"It is what it is," he said. "The Lord sends the rain, so here we are."
