LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Destin, Florida is a hot spot for area families during Spring Break.
As the go COVID-19 pandemic continues WDRB spoke with Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden about local restrictions and protocols before families begin to make the trip south. Okaloosa County covers the beaches from Fort Walton Beach to Destin.
Sheriff Aden says the number one issue for officials during the spring break season is over-celebration and under age possession. His department averages more than 430 arrests a year. Somebody arrested for over consumption or possession would be taken to the Okaloosa County jail then issued a court date or fine, according to Sheriff Aden.
"Realize you will be held accountable if you violate the law here because we want to protect all of our citizens and individuals," said Aden.
Currently there are no mask requirements in the state of Florida. However, Sheriff Aden urges visitors be cautious and use good judgment around crowds.
"We'd love for you to come here," said Aden. "But I would say celebrate responsibly, celebrate indoors. Use Uber and those other abilities to get place to place responsibly."
Teenagers under the age of 16 have a 10:00 p.m. curfew in Okaloosa County.
