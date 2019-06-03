LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville Metro Police detective who was killed in the line of duty got a special delivery on Monday afternoon.
Megan O'Grady delivered a "Blue Line Bear" to the son of Diedre Mengendoht, the LMPD detective who was killed on Christmas Eve.
O'Grady is a Florida teenager whose father serves as a police officer. She hand-makes each bear from the uniform of the fallen officer.
The bear she delivered on Monday includes Mengedoht's badge number, her end-of-watch date, and the name of her son, Preston.
O'Grady says the bears give the families a way to remember their loved ones, and give her a way to show her gratitude.
"When I get to personally deliver them, it helps to remind me what I do and why I do it," she said. "And I do it for families and I do it for kids like Preston, who may not have, in his future, may not always have something to hold onto to remind him of his mother. But now he will."
In two-and-a-half years, Megan has made 515 bears.
