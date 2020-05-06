NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — As the COVID-19 pandemic conflicts with their busiest weekend of the year, local florists are coming up with new ways to reach customers.
"It seems like it's picking up quite a bit," said Stephanie Fortner, co-owner of Bud's in Bloom New Albany, Indiana. "I think so many people can't be with their mom right now; it's such a difficult time. So their next best thing (is to) send her flowers or a plant, so that's been kind of nice."
Although the pandemic has been a scary time for Fortner and her mother's business, she said they've been just as busy for Mother's Day as normal — if not more. They have started offering curbside pickup and no-contact delivery, as Fortner said many customers are nervous to come inside despite restrictions being lifted on Indiana's retail business.
Business is down 50% overall at Nanz & Kraft Florists in St. Matthews, but owner Eddie Kraft said it's hard to keep up as his business is almost booked for Mother's Day.
Kraft said his staff will load pre-made bouquets into customers' vehicles Thursday through Saturday behind the Breckenridge Lane shop on a first-come-first-serve basis. Nanz & Kraft Florists is also offering curbside pickup and no-contact delivery.
