LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd Knobs woman won the title of Miss Indiana 2022.
Elizabeth Hallal went from Miss Harvest Homecoming to Miss Southern Heartland to Miss Indiana.
The Floyd Central High School graduate now majors in Musical Theatre at Ball State University. Hallal won Miss Vocalist, the Edward L. Poe Performing Arts Award, and Miss Indiana preliminary talent award for her performance of "Defying Gravity" from Wicked.
Miss Metropolitan Olivia Broadwater was named 1st runner up, Miss Cardinal Katie Schleis was named 2nd runner up and Miss Banks of the Wabash Cydney Bridges was 3rd runner up.
