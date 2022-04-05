New Albany, In. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit that serves as a voice for neglected and abused children is looking for more men to volunteer with their organization.
CASA — or court-appointed special advocate — works to build relationships with kids who are in foster care due to abuse or neglect. The advocates provide information about the child to a judge to help the judge determine the best decisions for that child's future.
Last year, CASA of Floyd County served nearly 500 children, half of which were boys.
The nonprofit is currently helping 300 children locally, and half of those children are male, but its volunteers are 90% female.
"We believe that representation matters, and it's important for the children we serve to see to see adults and to see their CASAs look like them," said Jessica Staten, executive director of CASA of Floyd County. "So not just more male volunteers, but more minorities as well as (is) what we're looking for."
There are currently around 120 kids on a waitlist for CASA.
Volunteers are required to be at least 21 years old and go through criminal and child welfare background checks. They are also required to go through a training course and participate in courtroom observations. To learn more or to volunteer, click here.
