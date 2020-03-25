LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana nonprofit is making sure residents can feed their pets even if they're losing income because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League has started a pet food assistance program, the group said in a news release on Wednesday.
The nonprofit said it was prompted to create the program after receiving calls from Floyd County residents struggling to buy food for their pets after being laid off.
The group is partnering with Feeders Supply to provide $25 gift cards to those struggling to afford pet food. Since its launch on Tuesday, the nonprofit said it has already issued gift cards to 25 people.
Households are limited to one gift card. The cards can be used to purchase only pet food.
More information: 812-949-9099 or events@floydcountyanimals.org.
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League supports the New Albany Animal Shelter and provides vouchers to Floyd County residents to help them pay to spay or neuter their pets and cover other medical bills.
