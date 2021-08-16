LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department is now giving out COVID-19 booster shots.
On Monday, the health department started administering the third dose to people who are eligible, including: people getting active cancer treatment, those who have received an organ or stem cell transplant, anyone with compromised immune systems and those with advanced, untreated or unknown status HIV infection.
"Patients should receive a third dose no earlier than 28 days from the completion of the second dose in the series," the department said in a news release. "The patient should, whenever possible, receive the same brand of vaccine, at the standard dose. The Booster policy includes ages 12 and up."
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not included in the Booster regimen at this time, as more study needs to be done.
The Health Department said it will accept walk-ins for the booster shots.
Those who are eligible can also schedule an appointment for the Tuesday clinic, or get one at a pop-up clinic.
The department said about 2,300 people in Floyd County are eligible for the booster shot. To see a list of those eligible, click here.
