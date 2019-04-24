LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The coroner in Floyd County has died.
The Floyd County GOP posted on Facebook that David Moore, 72, died Monday at Baptist Health.
Moore was elected to the position in 2016.
His obituary says Moore enlisted in the Marines in 1966, and eventually served in the Summitt County Sheriff's Department.
A Memorial Gathering is scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). A Celebration of Life and military honors will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
