LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A COVID-19 vaccination site will open in Floyd County on Monday.
The drive-thru vaccination site will be at IU Southeast off Grant Line Road in New Albany.
The shots will be given to people with an appointment at the Evergreen East parking lot by the multipurpose building.
Right now, the vaccine is only available in the state for healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care residents and residents over 80 years old.
Health officials say the vaccination process will take about 15 minutes and reminds those getting a shot to bring a photo ID, proof of age or verification of employment.
COVID-19 vaccines are free. IU Southeast nursing students will help administer the vaccines as part of their coursework and get clinical credit.
You can sign up by dialing 211 or by clicking here.
