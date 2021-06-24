LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A delayed Kentucky Derby Festival event finally went off Thursday night on the New Albany waterfront.
Bounce houses and bubbles entertained the little ones at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County FamFest. The event at the Riverfront Amphitheatre was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and KDF organizers pushed it to June this year.
"We planned it outside — the festival schedule — hoping that by the time June came around, restrictions would be relaxing with vaccinations rolling out, and everybody would be able to come out," said Aimee Boyd, spokeswoman for KDF.
This is the third year for the FamFest event.
