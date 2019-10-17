NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- First responders in Floyd County, Indiana, spent Thursday preparing for a worst-case scenarios: a school shooter situation with mass casualties.
Thursday's training at the Pine View Government Center on Corydon Pike in New Albany started at 9 a.m. and involved a mock school shooting. A newly created task force comprised of first responders from across Floyd County, including the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Baptist Floyd Hospital, and the New Chapel EMS and Fire Departments.
First responders said the training for scenarios like an active shooter situation keeps evolving.
Thursday's drill was designed to prepare paramedics for what's called a "warm zone," which means the shooting is still taking place.
"We still want to have the police go in and neutralize the threat, but immediately, we want to identify the injured and then call in to have the injured treated and removed at a faster rate," Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said.
Capt. Matt Owen with New Chapel EMS said receiving training for mass casualties provides invaluable practice.
"This type of training is essential for our guys to be able to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement, with our other first responders in the area, so that if the day ever does come, we all show up," Owen said. "We know we can go straight to work and do a good job."
Officials said more drills are planed for the future.
