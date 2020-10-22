LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Halloween approaches, southern Indiana health officials are urging people to avoid large indoor gatherings and haunted houses.
Instead, the Floyd County Health Department said, people should carve pumpkins outside, take a hike or do a scavenger hunt.
And when it comes to trick-or-treating, the department said grab-and-go bags of treats can help lower risks. Children should walk in small, preferably family groups to avoid close contacts.
And the department said it's important to remember that wearing a costume mask isn't the same thing as wearing a cloth mask.
