LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after mandating masks for all students in sixth grade or younger, the Floyd County Health Department is reverting the policy.
In a statement Thursday night, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the order is "pending" as the Floyd County Commissioners review Senate Bill 5, which restricts what a health officer can mandate.
The order was originally set to begin on Friday for students in public, private and charter schools in Floyd County.
Harris said the mandate was in effect because the students are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Multiple studies have shown the benefits of the in-classroom model of education for elementary school age children. Since they are currently too young to vaccinate, an aggressive masking program is our current best option to keep students under 12 in the schoolhouse," Harris said in a news release Wednesday.
