LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department is introducing drive-thru COVID-19 testing for pre-screened patients as the county reports five positive cases of the new disease.
Testing will be done in the parking lot of the Floyd County Health Department.
"Our tests will be run by a non-governmental lab," the department said in a news release. "The intent is to identify and test patients that do not require immediate hospitalization."
To participate in the drive-thru testing, patients need to be pre-screened by their primary doctor or the health department. They will then be given an appointment time for the drive-thru screening.
"We are not doing on demand testing," the department said. "The pre-screening process is essential to avoid any delays and wasted, unnecessary tests."
Pre-screened patients need to have a copy of their government ID and insurance card when arriving to the testing. Patients will also need to provide contact numbers.
The tests, which are being done on a trial basis, will be done by nasal swab. Health officials said the testing process will take no longer than five minutes — but getting results may take several days.
Service hours at the health department start on March 20, from 12-3 p.m.
Anyone with questions can call the Floyd County Health Department at 812-948-4726 ext. 656.
