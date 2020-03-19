LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County, Indiana, is reporting its third confirmed case of the COVID-19.
The news came in a press release from the Floyd County Health Department Thursday morning.
"The patient had been identified as a possible contact before arrival at the hospital and was treated under protocols from arrival at the emergency department at Baptist Floyd through admission," the news release states. "The patient remains hospitalized."
The news came a little more than an hour after the state of Indiana announced 17 new cases, bringing the total in the state to 56. Presumably, this new case would bring the current total to 57.
