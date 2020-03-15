LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in Floyd County, Indiana, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Floyd County Health Department.
Health officials say he had recently attended large gatherings, including the high school basketball sectionals in Seymour, Indiana, on March 3. Officials were not able to say exactly what games he attended.
Officials are also not releasing the man's age, but did say he man lives in Floyd County and works in another county.
He is now in isolation at Baptist Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. Officials say the patient has been sick for a couple of weeks and was admitted to the hospital on March 13.
"We had a test run at the University of Louisville that was positive," Floyd County Health Officer, Dr. Tom Harris, said. "The patient was admitted to the hospital late on the 13th of March."
The health department does not believe the person traveled outside of the country and is investigating how he was infected with COVID-19.
Health Department officials said they will be posting the dates and locations of recent mass gatherings attended by the patient on their website.
If you believe you have symptoms, you are urged to contact health officials.
"If you do think you're at risk or you have questions about being ill, we want you to follow up with the Floyd County Health Department or your primary care provider," Harris said.
The patient marks Indiana's 20th case, and the first in southern Indiana.
