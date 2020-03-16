LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Floyd County, Indiana, health officials confirmed Monday.
The patient was "identified as a possible contact before arrival at the hospital and was treated under protocols from arrival at the emergency department at Baptist Floyd through admission," the Floyd County Health Department said in a news release.
The patient remains hospitalized. Their age and gender have not been released.
The health department says an "epidemiologic investigation" is underway. Monday morning, Indiana's total positive COVID-19 cases were 24. That number has yet to be updated.
No other information about the second positive Floyd County case was made available.
The news came on the same day the state confirmed its first COVID-19 death. Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning. Dr. Ram Yeliti, chief physician executive at the Community Physician Network, said the patient was over the age of 60 and had pre-existing health conditions, emphasizing that they would not have died had it not been for the coronavirus.
The first case of COVID-19 in Floyd County was announced Sunday.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
