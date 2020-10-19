LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amid sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new infections in the state of in Indiana, the Floyd County Health Department decided on Monday to issue a county-wide face covering mandate through the end of the year.
That move is in addition to an extension of the statewide mask mandate announced by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb last week, but that statewide extension only lasts for another month.
"To protect public health and simply save lives, restrictions must be extended to assist in the reduction of COVID-19 transmission, and avoid an increase in new cases," Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said, in a statement. "With this understanding, as the Floyd County Health Officer, I hereby order a facial covering mandate extension, pursuant to Indiana Code 16-20-1 et seq. and 16-41-9 et seq. The order will remain in effect until midnight, 31 December 2020. The order may be extended depending on pandemic conditions."
The mandate requires everyone -- with some exceptions -- to wear a covering over their nose and mouth whenever they are at the following events or locations:
- An indoor area open to the public, including public transportation.
- A private indoor or outdoor area where a social distance of six feet from individuals outside their households cannot be maintained.
- An outdoor public area where a social distance of six feet from individuals outside their household cannot be maintained.
- An enclosed public space or place of business.
Exceptions include:
- Any child of age 2 or less.
- Any person experiencing respiratory distress.
- Any person who is hearing impaired and needs to remove facial coverings in order to communicate.
- Any person who has been advised, in writing, by a primary care provider that wearing a facial covering is harmful to his or her health.
- Any person who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the facial covering without assistance.
- Any person who is directed to remove a facial covering by a law enforcement officer.
- Any employee engaged in work which a facial covering would be deemed a hazard by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
- Any restaurant or bar customer while they are dining.
- Any individual not in an area open to the public and where a social distance of six feet can be maintained from non-household members. (The example given is of a single person private office.)
"The intent of this order is to continue to provide a safe environment for all people in Floyd County, whether engaged in work, social, or everyday activities, by extending the use of facial coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the news release states. "This will protect public health in Floyd County. Nothing in this order reduces or eliminates the requirements imposed by the executive orders by Governor Holcomb or orders from other regulating governmental agencies. This order is intended to be used to educate, encourage and persuade people to wear facial coverings."
