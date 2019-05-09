Floyd County Jail construction on schedule for September completion

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction crews are making progress on the renovations to the Floyd County Jail.
Work started last year with a budget of nearly $15 million to help relieve overcrowding issues. So far, the work is on schedule and on budget. Everything is expected to be finished in September.
The jail had 234 beds, but it was averaging 300 inmates. Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said they had to make people sleep on the floor in makeshift beds to accommodate everyone, which violated jail standards. So by renovating and re-purposing existing space in the jail, they will be adding nearly 100 new beds.
There will be two new cell blocks that will have two floors full of double and triple bunks. K-Block, which will house 19 people, is nearly complete. Loop said once it is finished, then they can move low-risk inmates in there. And then crews can renovate the cell block they came from into an infirmary, something the jail was lacking, which is also required by jail standards.
The larger of the two new blocks will be the L-Block, which will have enough bed space to hold 60 people. That space used to be the old recreational space, so crews had to close off the open-air roof and seal up holes in the cinder block walls. Loop said that space is nearly 80 percent complete. It still needs safety fencing, cameras and beds to be installed.
The space that is under the tightest deadline is the kitchen. It is currently pulled apart with piles of rubble everywhere. Crews will be completely renovating the kitchen and laundry space to make it more efficient and cost-effective. For the time being, all the meals are being made offsite and delivered to the jail.
Loop said the county made a deal with New Albany Floyd County Schools to use some of their kitchen space to make 1,000 meals per day. He said that means the kitchen needs to be complete by July, before the school system needs to prepare its kitchens for the start of a new school year.
With all the new upgrades will also come new technology. The jail will be getting new electronics, cameras and door systems. Deputies will be trained in shifts as the new technology is installed.
During construction, deputies are clocking lots of overtime because construction workers cannot be left alone in any part of the jail at any time. Loop said this overtime cost was expected and budgeted for.
Loop said he understands many people do not want to dedicate tax-payer dollars to jail expenses, but he said it is a “necessary evil.”
“They don’t want to spend the money on a jail, but those are also people in there,” Loop said. “And if we don’t do these renovations, the litigation cost would far exceed what we’re spending in construction.”
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is hiring seven more deputies in order to meet the needs of the jail. If you would like to apply, click here.
