NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Jail is over capacity by about 80 inmates, but current construction work is expected to alleviate the overcrowding and other issues.
Jail construction started in November 2018. After the renovations are completed, the jail will house about 350 inmates. Currently, it holds anywhere from 300 to 320 inmates, and Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said it's only supposed to hold 234.
“It was woefully obvious the building had come into disrepair,” Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said. “Every time it rained, there was water coming in. We couldn't go through the day without plumbing issues, electrical issues.”
The outdoor recreation area and library is being turned into a dorm area. The indoor gym will then get garage doors to become the new outdoor space.
While different parts of the jail are under construction, the inmates will be moved around. Moving them out completely was never a possibility because of overcrowding elsewhere.
“There's no room," Loop said. "There's over 42 jail projects going on right now in Indiana."
He added there's one common denominator to the overcrowding.
“I think drugs are the basis of most of incarceration across the country,” Loop said.
And it's even a problem within the Floyd County Jail.
“We have more people come in with things inserted into their body than what we've ever had,” he said.
That's why a body scanner is also part of the renovation.
“That way, we can cut down on the contraband and the overdoses,” he said.
The project costs about $15 million. Loop chose to renovate over building a new jail, because that would have cost upward of $100 million.
Jail renovations are expected to be complete by September.
