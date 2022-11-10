LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's judicial and administrative building in downtown New Albany is stuck in time, but plans are in the works to give it some much-needed upgrades.
A booklet handed out when the city-county government building first opened in 1961 shows all the different rooms inside. Fast forward to today, and not much has changed.
Designed in the 60s, many features in the building have held up well over time. But what's behind closed doors is the main problem.
"The fresh air fan for the building ... it's inoperable at this point and the parts aren't available," said Building Superintendent Chuck Edwards.
Edwards said parts are unavailable because the fan, just like the HVAC, electrical and other systems, haven't been updated since 1961.
"The elevators, again, are original to the building," he said.
That means most replacement parts aren't made anymore.
"People have to understand, it's all building systems," said Edwards. "From the windows, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, that bathrooms aren't ADA compliant. The list goes on."
Edwards add that, while design features have held up well, the building wasn't made to accommodate modern needs. He says there's not enough spaces for computers and technology, and argues there isn't enough space for judicial needs.
"The custodial room ... is where the attorneys, some of them have to meet with their clients, because there's no where else to meet with them," Edwards said. "There's no dedicated space."
The county has been looking at options to renovate the government building into a dedicated judicial center, moving other administrative offices to an old county building off Grant Line Road.
"Every structure has a shelf life, and the day of reckoning has come for this building," said Scott Stewart, with the City-County Building Authority Board.
Final design renderings and estimates for the multimillion-dollar projects are being considered.
"We feel very, very good about it. It's been a long process, been very deliberate. You want to take a close look at every nook and cranny of the building," Stewart said. "But now we're approaching decision time. That's a big deal."
"We're excited about the place we're at now and planning for the future," Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said.
All those involved say the ultimate goal is to set the county up for long-term success in the most cost-effective way possible.
"Something has to be done," said Carruthers. "We know there's a cost for doing nothing, we would rather do something in order to make sure we're prepared for the next 50 years in this building."
Floyd County Commissioners plan to settle on a direction for the project within the next few weeks.
