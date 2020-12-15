LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County will soon have a new top health official.
The Board of Health is meeting with commissioners Tuesday evening to select a new health director.
Earlier this month, commissioners voted 2-1 to not approve a new term for current Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris.
After the decision, a representative for the commission told WDRB News they believed it was time to begin a new chapter for the health department, but would not comment further.
The only commissioner to vote to keep Harris was Tim Kamer, who said the decision was "bad timing," and saw no reason to get rid of Harris, especially during a pandemic.
Harris told WDRB News that he was proud of the health department's accomplishments thus far and wished the board success in "trying to deal with the commissioners."
His four-year term ends Dec. 31.
