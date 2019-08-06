NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A brand new, covered basketball court graces the land at Kevin Hammersmith Park thanks to a $250,000 donation from local businessman Elliott Phillips.
Phillips came to Floyd County Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers asking to assist the park in putting a roof over the Romeo Langford Court after it was built in 2018.
"He just wanted to give back to the community," Jeffers said. "He said it's been really good to him, and he wanted to give back."
The issue was that utilities under the court prevent any further digging. That was no problem for Phillips, though. He paid for the construction of a second court and the roof above it. The county assisted in paying for some of it as well.
"With the Romeo Langford Court, we've seen so much play," Jeffers said. "Just get another court that kids can play on to get more kids involved in playing out here. We just think that it's a great asset to the parks system."
The parks system hoped to start an outdoor league this summer, but weather delayed final touches to the court. Up next is a coat of red and blue paint for the court, and the grand opening will follow sometime later in August.
"When you see a playground full of kids, and kids playing basketball and using the park, that's what it's all about," Jeffers said.
The county plans to build another outdoor court at Gary E. Cavan Park in honor of 1989 Mr. Indiana Basketball and former Floyd Countian, Pat Graham.
