LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County has a new auditor.
The Republican party chairman for the county says Jacqueline Wenning has been elected as the new auditor.
Wenning has worked in the Floyd County Auditor's office for several years.
She was named the interim auditor following the resignation of former auditor Scott Clark.
Clark resigned in September after a WDRB News investigation into numerous complaints of missed work and mismanagement of funds.
