NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County commissioners are considering bringing the LaFayette, Georgetown, Greenville and New Albany Township fire districts under one roof, and proponents say it could help with response times, manpower and cost-savings.
A lot of questions were raised Tuesday night in Floyd County at a public hearing. If merged, the districts would also provide service for Franklin Township, which currently does not have a department.
Floyd County residents said Tuesday that while they are not opposed to a merger between the departments, they do question the timing.
"It seems like the rush to get this done just came out of nowhere," one man said.
Commissioners said combining departments could either increase or decrease residents taxes, depending on where they live.
"I do know it's the wrong time when you're in a pandemic, where our government is giving back our tax dollars just so people can live," a Floyd County resident said.
After listening to feedback, commissioners took advice from residents and voted to create a subcommittee made up of representatives from each district to review and discuss the matter further.
Commissioners said they hope to have that subcommittee formed by the end of the year.
