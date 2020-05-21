LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County, Indiana, residents will soon face a vote on whether to raise their property taxes to bolster school safety.
The school district has proposed an 8.5-cent raise per every $100 of assessed property value.
If passed, the school safety referendum would provide money to hire more school resource officers, improve security at older schools, add more security features to school buses and provide additional mental health therapists.
"The mental health support is going to be needed even more than ever," said Dr. Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Schools. "Before the pandemic, we had hundreds of kids utilizing our mental health therapy support in each of our schools. We can see that increasing because a lot of students' worlds have changed. Mom or dad may not have a job now. Or someone might have gotten sick."
Voters in Floyd County will see the question on the ballots in the Indiana primary election on June 2.
