LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County voters on Tuesday will decide whether to pass a referendum that would raise property taxes to increase funding for for New Albany Floyd County Schools safety.
The district's referendum proposes up to an 8.5-cent increase in property taxes per $100 of assessed value. That would fund up to $3 million each year for the district over the next eight years.
District leaders say 30% of that money would increase school security measures, such as improving security at older schools, adding more cameras and more security features on school buses. It would also allow the schools to hire up to three more school resource officers and add mental health services, such as more mental health therapists.
Misty Ronau, Political Action Committee leader, said in a news release Tuesday that students come from all walks of life, and that public schools have the responsibility of helping children realize their full potential.
"For some, that means improving services for social and emotional learning," Ronau said. "Not only does it help that child, but it also builds a better school environment for everyone."
If the referendum succeeds, property owners with homes valued at $100,000 would see their annual tax bills increase by $27.84 if they take the homestead exemption, which signifies that the property is their primary residence. Those with $200,000 houses would pay $83.09, according to a tax calculator available on the school district’s website.
The district is among the first in the state to take such a referendum to the public. The school board began considering the referendum in October, and, after seeking public feedback, unanimously passed a resolution in February to send the referendum to voters.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said Tuesday that regardless of how the vote turns out, the community needed to have a discussion on school safety.
"These topics, especially the conversation of trying to help our students with anger management, bullying prevention, addiction and school violence, isn't often publicly discussed," he said. "We wanted to try and break the barriers for those who need help. We believe helping students help themselves will improve the overall learning environment for every child in our schools."
To see how much your property taxes would increase, click here for a calculator provided through the district. For more information on the safety referendum, click here.
