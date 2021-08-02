FLOYD COUNTY. Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop believes his staff deserves a bonus for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loop requested that his staff receive a bonus following the county's announcement that Floyd County Health Department employees would receive a bonus for their work on the front lines.
"We normally and naturally would say, 'Well, wait a minute. What about us?'" Loop said.
The money comes from federal funding provided in the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which outlines that emergency service workers who continued work during the pandemic are eligible for a working bonus up to $25,000 through 2024. Floyd County received $15.2 million.
"We wanted to reward those who were at the very tip of the spear out there fighting the COVID outbreak in our community,” Floyd County Commissioner Shawn Carruthers said.
While Loop doesn't have an issue with the bonuses provided to the health department, he believes his employees deserve it, too. However, commissioners said there may not be enough money to go around.
"It's coming down to not whether anybody agrees or disagrees who qualifies as much as it is, 'Hey, we only have so much money,'" Loop said.
According to county commissioners, there are other issues where the $15.2 million need to be spent.
"There's just a multitude of critical infrastructure issues that the commissioners are faced with as well," Carruthers said. "We want to make sure that we invest the money where it benefits the entire community."
Carruthers believes there are employees at the sheriff's department who are eligible for bonuses from the ARP, and Loop said he'll fight for those.
"I don't think everybody is going to be happy," he said. "I don't think it's going to be across the board, and it's definitely not going to be the way I'd like it. Because if it was going to be that way, then everybody that works for the Sheriff's Department would get a $25,000 bonus."
So far, there has been no motion made to consider bonus pay for the sheriff’s department, but the parties are still in discussion.
