LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Sheriff's officers will get some extra time off for working during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not as much as the department hoped for.
"We didn't get the 280 hours we thought we deserved," Sheriff Frank Loop said.
The sheriff's office didn't get any bonus money it wanted either. Instead, the commissioners opted to give deputies 140 hours of comp time for their frontline work during the pandemic.
"The disappointing thing about most of it is that they left the support staff off," Loop said.
Loop said that includes 911 dispatchers and other staff they can't operate without.
"Those are all part of our family," he said. "We share our trials and tributes with those people. We think of them as our brothers and sisters and we don't want those people to be left out."
WDRB News reached out and left requests to speak with commissioners Shawn Carruthers and John Schellenberger about this issue. Calls were made to Tim Kamer, but a voicemail could not be reached.
None of the representatives responded.
But Kamer said at a Tuesday night meeting that the comp time is for those who were out in the public.
"That would apply to those officers who were directly engaging in physical contact with the public, that is absorbing increased risk because of the pandemic," said Kamer, who represents Georgetown and Franklin. "This would apply to road and police officers and corrections officers."
Loop argued his entire staff came in every day and worked side by side, and all should be recognized for their work in the pandemic.
"We're grateful they gave us the time they did, and we'll have to work it out to make sure they can take that time and keep the services of the community at hand," Loop said. "But we're disappointed that they left some key people out of the equation."
Loop said he does plan to meet with his command staff to try to figure out a way back to the table to get support staff in on the comp time.
