NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- County leaders in southern Indiana are warning people to be careful about who they hire to work on home projects, saying several people have recently filed complaints about scams.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop are working together to get cases closed.
"We do hold them accountable under the law," Lane said. "That's my expectation and that's what we'll do here."
Over the summer, Cameron Reas, the owner of a Clark County-based pool company, was taken into custody in southern Indiana on charges of theft and released the same day on a $10,000 full cash bond. At the time, Lane released a statement saying:
"Citizens of Floyd County deserve confidence in their business dealings and can rest assured that our office will protect them by continuing to hold individuals accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
In August, a WDRB Investigates report uncovered that a man named James Morgan with Branchwalker Tree Service was charged with multiple counts of theft out of Clark County. He's expected in court Sept. 7. Public records show he now has a warrant in Floyd County as of early this month.
Lane said scams themselves are nothing new but that people are using new technology to make scams more sophisticated. His biggest piece of advice is to not pay up front.
"Double-check before you write the check," Lane said.
He said even if someone is charged with a crime such as theft, getting money back is not always possible.
"I will charge them if they break the law, but, unfortunately, while I can charge them, the restitution part if more difficult because once that money is gone, it's incredibly difficult to get that money back," he said.
Loop said peoples should read reviews, get recommendations from neighbors and verify that proof of insurance exists before agreeing to have someone do any work such as roof repairs or tree removal.
"That's how community works is that we all try to look out for each other," Loop said. "Then call (the sheriff's office), even if you think you might want to talk to somebody about it. We can usually tell you in a few minutes whether you have a case or you don't have a case."
To contact the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, call 812-948-5404.
