LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd County teen who admitted to starting a house fire that killed his uncle on Father's Day learned his sentence Wednesday afternoon.
A judge sentenced Adam Hersker to 17-1/2 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to arson resulting in injury, a level 2 felony.
The incident took place at a home on Andrea Drive in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, on June 16. Hersker was 15 years old on Father's Day, when he got into an argument with Michael and Dorothy Hersker, his aunt and uncle. He then poured gasoline on the carpet of the home and lit it with a match.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Adam Hersker said he, "wanted to severely hurt" his uncle and aunt, who had legal guardianship of him since he was 2 years old.
Michael Hersker, age 47, suffered burns to most of his body and died two weeks after the incident. Dorothy Hersker also suffered burns. Authorities say the pair were burned when they went back into the home to make sure their three children were safe.
"It had already burned out the windows, and the front door was gone as well," said Sgt. Ryan Houchen of the Lafayette Township Fire Department, back in August. "So there was a lot of fire and smoke coming out of the front side of that building."
Two children made it out of the house, but the couple could not find Adam Hersker. Dorothy Hersker told police on the night of the fire that her nephew has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD, and anger issues and that he had run away from home, but had returned. She and her husband weren't sure if he was in the house.
Police say they found Adam Hersker hours later at a house down the street.
