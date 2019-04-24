Floyd County teenager caught on camera being sucker punched, allegedly over high school heartache

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An attack caught on camera seemed to start in the most innocent of ways.
It looked like five buddies doing their thing, until out of nowhere, a 15-year-old in the group was sucker-punched by another boy.
"He received a pretty serious blow," Floyd County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Wayne Kessinger said.
It was handed out near Herman Collier Park in New Albany. The victim's aunt, Shannan, asked us not to use her last name or the victim's name at all.
"He's scared," she said. "It's just really sad to see him go through this."
She said surgery and nearly a week's stay at Baptist Health Floyd were the doctor's orders after the attack, which was caught on camera.
"It was a set up right from the beginning," Shannan said. "They were filming it, so they knew what they were going to do when they got him outside."
The Floyd County Sheriff's Department arrested the boy who threw the punch. He's sitting in juvenile detention, charged with battery.
There was an apparent reason behind the violence: high school heartache.
"It could have been over a girl," Kessinger said.
Shannan said the victim's ex-girlfriend was upset the two broke up.
"Her older cousin come out to take care of the situation," Shannan added.
None of it matters to the victim's family. They said no excuse will ever make any of this make sense.
"Bullying is never OK," Shannan said.
Doctors said it's going to be about six weeks before the victim can eat a meal normally.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.