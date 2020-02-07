LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The flu and inclement weather have dealt a one-two punch to attendance at blood drives, and now the Kentucky Blood Center is putting the word out that donors are desperately needed.
The non-profit organization says several blood drives have been canceled over the past two weeks due to illness and weather. In the past week alone, seven mobile blood drive have been canceled, causing the loss of roughly 300 donation opportunities.
As a result, the Kentucky Blood Center is making a push for donors to come forward this weekend in an effort to recoup the lost donations. Donors will receive two free movie passes when they donate at Louisville centers on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8.
"It's always a good time to donate blood, but now is a particularly important time or the community to come out and donate," said Martha Osborne, vice president of marketing for KBC. "We're encouraging anyone who is healthy and eligible to donate to come out to one of our donor centers or a mobile blood drive, including this just-added opportunity on UK's campus."
Below is a list of donor locations:
- Hillview Donor Center, 5406 Antle Drive, Louisville, Kentucky. Friday Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Middletown Donor Center, 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky. Friday Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health," the news release states. "Donors must show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver's license. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org."
