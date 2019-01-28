Flu cases continue to rise in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of flu cases in Louisville keeps spiking.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness reported 595 new cases of the flu last week. That's the highest number reported in one week this flu season.
In all, the health department said there have been over 2,900 cases this flu season, and four people have died from it in Jefferson County.
It's not too late to get a flu shot, but if you do get sick, see your doctor and stay home so it doesn't spread.
