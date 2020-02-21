LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of new flu cases in the Louisville area is falling, but a fourth person had died from the illness in Lexington.
Globally, 105 children have died from the flu this year, the highest since the flu pandemic of 2009.
Officials have estimated 29 million flu cases across the U.S. this season, with 16,000 people killed so far.
Norton Healthcare reported Friday that health providers in a 15-county region in Louisville and southern Indiana counted 783 new cases last week, down 26% from a week earlier.
Meanwhile, the person who died in Lexington was between 30 and 40 years old but had underlying health issues.
Louisville has seen five reported flu deaths.
The season typically peaks in February but can last through the spring.
Health officials said you can still get a flu shot, which is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. For more healthy habits to prevent flu, check the CDC website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.