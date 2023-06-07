LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's airport is already seeing an uptick in travelers as people make plans to get away for summer.
Louisville Regional Airport Authority Spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin said 2023 is expected to be another record year for travel for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Chaudoin said a top tip for any traveler headed through SDF is to arrive at least two hours before departure time to allow yourself enough time to find a place to park and get to your gate.
"This being the first kind of full week of summer travel now that school is out, we are seeing a lot of use in all of our parking areas here at SDF," she said.
The airport has a total of 6,731 parking spots across its five lots. The breakdown is as follows:
- Parking Garage - 3,214 spaces
- Surface Lot - 1,547 spaces
- Premier East Lot - 528 spaces
- Premier West Lot - 473 spaces
- Express Shuttle Lot - 969 spaces
The surface lot and parking garage typically fill up first. However, Chaudoin said recently the Premier East and West lots have started filling up as well.
She said anyone headed to the airport should plan ahead and know where they want to park.
"There is signage once you get here, but just having a familiar idea on where you might need to go in case you are seeing some of those temporary closures would be very helpful to them and hopefully help them feel a little more confident," she said.
The cheapest option for parking is the $8 Express Shuttle lot about a quarter mile from the airport. Management just reopened it this week to help with the influx in travelers.
Moving forward, Louisville Airport Authority Executive Director Dan Mann said another parking garage could be built as part of the ongoing multimillion dollar renovation project.
If it is built, Mann said he expects it will be located east of the terminal and cost around $50 million.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.