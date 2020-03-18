FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of his 100th day in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he's cast political parties aside to focus solely on battling the COVID-19 outbreak.
"You know, I thought I, more than just about anybody, would know what I was getting into with this job," he said. "And people looking back — Monday morning quarterbacking years from now — say we did too much, I'm okay with that. I'm done with politics. I mean, I'm doing what it takes to protect our people. I'm making decisions that if you were viewing from a political sense would be really unpopular every day. But I'm fighting for our loved ones."
Beshear, who narrowly won the governor's office in November, has been the front man of Kentucky's response to the spreading virus. Since last week, he's decided to close schools, ban in-person dining and shutter other businesses while promoting self-isolation and social distancing.
In a Thursday afternoon interview with WDRB News, Beshear said he'll continue to take steps to promote social distancing. You can watch the full interview below.
However, despite rumors, he said he isn't yet considering a statewide lockdown or a "shelter-in-place" mandate for Kentuckians.
"So, first of all, we're hearing this phrase 'shelter in place,' and I know that evokes fear in people. But when you look at what it is, though it is not something we are looking at at the moment, it's asking people to engage in the type of self-distancing that we're asking for," he said. "You know, people even in places that are going through this can go for a walk, as long as they're engaged in the social distance. They can go to the grocery store. They can pick up things that they need. Now the steps we have to take in Kentucky all depend on whether we all buy in to what we're doing."
Beshear said that the state's supply of coronavirus test kits remains low. Right now, those with the most severe symptoms or underlying conditions are the priority for the existing kits.
"You've got to remember that 80% of folks that get this are going to be just fine, and so there may be that instance where you fall in that 80%. You are incredibly healthy. You're probably going to be asked to self-isolate so that we can use that test kit or that bed or that healthcare provider to help those that would struggle to get through it, and I hope everybody that is in that situation where they're asked to self-isolate — that they're frustrated they might not have a kit — understand that they're helping somebody else," the governor said.
Beshear also said that large manufacturers and other employers that remain open have to engage in social distancing.
"You have got to spread people out," he said. "And so, to manufacturers, that we need to continue or that want to continue, you have got to think about ways to engage in that social distancing."
Dozens of workers, meanwhile, have contacted WDRB News with fears their employers aren't doing enough to promote social distancing and to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Beshear said he understands that people are worried.
"It's a tough time that we're going through, but we are taking additional steps every single day to do everything we can to protect our people out there. We'll be continuing to take steps each day," he said.
"I understand that people are nervous," Beshear said. "They ought to do the very best that they can, and they'll see us to continue to take steps to make sure we do what it takes to defeat this coronavirus."
