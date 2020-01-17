FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- After a fire claimed the life of a southern Indiana woman and her dog, fire officials hope it serves as a stark reminder to check smoke detectors.
Firefighters with the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District responded to a working fire at a home in the 3000 block of Evanna Court around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters entered the burning home and found a woman, 65-year-old Cynthia Schuler, inside. She was removed from the house and taken to Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana, where she died, according to an update from fire officials around 11 p.m. Thursday.
It took fire crews several minutes to locate the fire, because no flames were visible from the exterior, and smoke was hidden under cover of night. The area is also heavily populated with trees that make it difficult to see.
"This being an area that's not lit with street lights or city lights, you have to really open your eyes and look and shine lights to see where something might be coming from," Lafayette Township Fire Sgt. Ryan Houchen said.
Houchen said there were no working smoke detectors inside the two-story home. If there had been, it would've given Schuler time to get out, Houchen added.
The tragic situation serves as a chilling reminder of how important working smoke detectors can be.
"Lives could've been saved if they had working smoke detectors in their home," Houchen said. "If things were of regular nature, the smoke alarms would've went off and more than likely given them enough time to exit the structure."
To get a smoke detector, or to request to have yours checked, visit Indiana's Get Alarmed Smoke Program.
