LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just two months after opening its doors, Elizabethtown's Bluegrass Sportsplex was forced to closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a significant hit on Kentuckiana's newest indoor sports complex.
"It was devastating, really," said Cameron Davis, who helps operate the venue.
Luckily, the "busy season" for the new development was already dwindling down by the March closure. The first two months were a success and has likely carried them through the many weeks of being closed.
Still, it's been tough.
"We were ready to just keep the ball rolling," Davis said. "We had so much momentum, and were ready to keep going, and then we just had to shut it all down. It was really sad."
The owners of the 103,000-square-foot sports complex have made the most of the time it has been closed. Aside from thorough cleaning and sanitation of the building, crews have been able to finish several projects that had yet to be completed. Batting cages and fitness areas are now ready for use.
On June 1, Kentucky's plan to reopen will allow the venue to open its doors in some capacity. It will focus on smaller groups and low contact sporting activities. The owners said employees are being trained as early as next week on how operations will change. They said employees will wear masks and temperatures will have to be gauged before entering the complex.
What was supposed to be an exciting season for the long-awaited development in Elizabethtown has been clouded by a pandemic. But as it opens its doors again, owners hope it will provide a distraction from the difficulty to those who walk through the door again.
"It just stinks that we weren't able to provide that, so we're hopeful that come June and July, we'll be able to offer more to our community," Davis said.
For information on how the Bluegrass Sportsplex plans to reopen its facility, visit the Facebook page or website.
