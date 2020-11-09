LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although the Breonna Taylor memorial was marched from Jefferson Square Park to the Roots 101 African American Museum on Saturday, protesters say demonstrations will continue at the park.
The memorial was set up for more than 150 days at the park many are calling "Injustice Square" at the corner of Sixth and Jefferson streets. It will be on display at the museum in a matter of weeks, but protesters said the gatherings at the square won't end.
"We're still down here," Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor's aunt, said Saturday. "We're going to continue to be down here, and we're going to continue to pursue justice for Breonna Taylor."
On Monday, remnants of the memorial remained at Jefferson Square Park. Signs, flowers and art still sat at the center of the square and will likely remain there for some time.
Around a dozen people occupied the square, too.
There were moments of tension between those in the park and police Monday, as officers responded to a complaint at the corner of Sixth and Jefferson streets. Protesters told WDRB News two people were arrested as a result of the exchange.
While Taylor's memorial becomes a piece of history at a museum on Main Street, the calls for justice in her name won't end at the place where the movement started.
"We got a long ways to go," Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, told reporters Saturday. "We're in the beginning stages of trying to get justice still, and that's been the main goal."
